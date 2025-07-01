Rwanda: No Holiday Pause As Primary Pupils Sit National Exams

As Rwanda prepares for a string of national holidays, over 220,000 primary school candidates are instead focusing on their Primary Leaving Examinations -- with the Ministry of Education ensuring the exams run uninterrupted from June 30 to July 3.

Authorities have emphasized that national examinations are essential activities and will proceed as scheduled.

Jean Claude Nzeyimana, the Head of the Basic Education and TVET Examination Department at the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), recently said that: "We've made all necessary arrangements to ensure that exams take place smoothly even during the holidays.

"Education is a national priority, and these assessments must go on."

Speaking during the official launch of the exams on Monday, June 30, Joseph Nsengimana, the Minister of Education, reiterated the aspect of continuity of exams even during the holiday period.

The time table will be followed as expected, he said.

Commenting on what was done to support pupils who scored low and are now sitting for the exams he highlighted the importance of the remedial programme launched last year.

"We have worked closely with schools to ensure every learner, regardless of their past performance, has a fair chance to succeed," he said.

"We believe the remedial efforts will positively impact this year's results."

Support for over 600 disabled learners

A total of 220,840 candidates are sitting the exams this year.

They include 120,635 girls and 100,205 boys, according to NESA.

Among them are 642 learners with disabilities, who are receiving tailored support such as Braille materials, large-print papers, exam scribes, sign language interpretation, and additional time.

"This marks a significant milestone in the country's commitment to equitable access to education," a NESA statement reads.

Nsengimana said: "Every child deserves a fair chance, and inclusive practices are a key priority."

"Children with disabilities deserve the same educational opportunities. We ensure their exam conditions reflect their needs, such as at GS Filipo Simaldone, where deaf learners are supported through sign language throughout the exam process."

He reiterated the ministry's commitment to promoting equity in learning outcomes.

Despite increased enrolment rates, disparities remain in performance across gender and school settings.

Nsengimana acknowledged this challenge but noted the encouraging trend in the growing number of girls sitting national exams.

'Girls surpassing boys a positive sign'

"This year, the number of girls taking the exams has surpassed boys. It's a positive sign, but we need to continue assessing whether this trend reflects broader demographic shifts or improvements in girls' retention in school."

The minister emphasized that the crucial goal is to see all learners, regardless of gender, succeed and transition smoothly to the next level.

As candidates sit for their exams, the ministry is also focusing on learners currently on holiday. The minister urged parents and guardians to actively support their children during this break.

"We encourage families to engage with their children, help them revise, and prepare for the upcoming academic year," he said.

"There are also remedial programmes in place during the holidays for students who need to improve. Those who succeed will be promoted; this is part of our commitment to quality education."

The official launch of the PLE was held simultaneously at six primary schools - GS Institut Filipo Simaldone and EP Saint-Ignace, in Kigali, GS Rwamagana A in Eastern Province, EP Rubengera in Western Province, and GS Rose Mystica in Southern Province - across the country.