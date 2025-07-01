Africa's Nuclear Moment? Rwanda Thinks So

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has issued a rallying call for a continental shift toward nuclear energy, urging African nations to act collectively and decisively in a bid to close the continent's energy gap as demand surges with population growth.

Ngirente was speaking at the opening of the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa, which opened on Monday, 30, in Kigali. He described nuclear power as a critical solution to the continent's energy crisis, citing rising energy needs, climate-related risks to hydropower, and uneven access to renewable sources across Africa.

"According to some statistics, in not more than 40 years from today, Africa's population could exceed three billion. Thus, the continent will be potentially the largest energy market globally, driven mostly by industrialization, use of artificial intelligence, and urbanization," Ngirente pointed out.

The summit, the first of its kind on the continent, is convening policymakers, scientists, and energy experts to explore the deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and other nuclear technologies as part of Africa's future energy mix.

Also in attendance is Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, the Prime Minister of Niger as well as Dr. Doto Biteko, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy of Tanzania.

'Pressure on forest resources'

As it stands, more than 600 million Africans lack access to electricity and, according to Ngirente, the gap stems from biomass dependence and environmental degradation.

"This situation results in increased pressure on available forest resources. It further puts at risk natural ecosystems that are already suffering from the negative impacts of climate change," he added.

Ngirente argued that while Africa has significant solar, wind, and hydropower potential, these resources are "not evenly distributed," making it harder to ensure reliable access in all regions. He warned that climate shocks are already disrupting traditional energy sources, citing a sharp decline in the Zambezi River's water levels in 2024, which affected output at the Kariba Dam.

That, he pointed out, makes it more urgent to find new, reliable ways to power our homes, communities, and economies.

'Rwanda using nuclear to avoid imbalance'

According to Ngirente, Rwanda is currently implementing its Vision 2050, an economic transformation agenda that requires a sharp increase in electricity generation, from the current 1 GW capacity to an estimated 5 GW in the next decade. To meet this target, he maintained that the country has committed to introducing nuclear energy as part of its long-term strategy.

"Therefore, Rwanda has decided to use nuclear energy for power generation to avoid the imbalance in energy demand and supply," he said.

Beyond electricity, he stressed that nuclear energy holds promise for industrial applications in various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, and research, which are integral to inclusive development.

Ngirente acknowledged the public scepticism surrounding nuclear technologies, urging a focus on peaceful, development-driven applications.

"Too often, when people hear the word 'nuclear,' they think of harmful or dangerous use. But contrary to this perception, that is not our focus. This gathering is about nuclear energy for peace, innovation, and development."

Ngirente rallied for regional partnerships, global investment, and tailored solutions to ensure accessibility and affordability for nuclear technology.

"Africa must lead this transition together. Through regional partnerships, innovation, and global cooperation, we can turn today's energy challenges into tomorrow's opportunities."

The two-day summit comes at a time of increasing interest in clean and reliable energy sources across the continent. Discussions are expected to focus on the potential deployment of SMRs, which are viewed as a safer and more flexible alternative to traditional nuclear power plants.

Rwanda has laid out plans to set up its nuclear power plant in the next five to eight years based on SMR technology.