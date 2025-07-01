Zimbabwe: Socialite Mai Jeremaya's Rape Trial Comes to an End, Suspects to Know Fate Friday

The defense hearing in a matter two Harare men are accused of raping a socialite, Ashley Masendeke popularly known as Mai Jeremaya came to an end on Monday with judgement expected this Friday.

The suspects, Thabo Dube and Martin Charlie are answering to rape charges before Harare magistrate Letwin Rwodzi.

Rwodzi last week dismissed the duo's application for discharge at the close of the State's case, ruling that they have a case to answer.

During the defence hearing, Dube said he was friends with the socialite and denied ever having a sexual encounter with her.

On Monday, Charlie took to the witness stand, telling court that he had consensual sex with Masendeke.

Charlie told court that Masendeke demanded payment first and he paid her.

"She said she wanted payment first, so I paid her US$20 before we had sex," he said.

Charlie also told court that Masendeke led him during the encounter.

He said Masendeke removed his t-shirt before she started kissing his nipples.

Charlie also told court that Masendeke asked for a condom before he showed her where it was.

It was his testimony that she gave him oral sex before she pushed him onto the bed and went on top of him.

Charlie also told court that Masendeke changed positions and directed him while she leaned on the bed, urging him on.

Both parties are expected to file written closing submissions before the magistrate hands down her ruling on Friday.

According to the State, on April 9 2025, Dube contacted Masendeke, inviting her for a business meeting but they failed to meet on the day in question.

On April 30 2025, Masendeke allegedly received a WhatsApp message from Charlie and they met at Megawatt along Samora Machel and he drove to number 11 Frank Johnson Eastlea for business.

"The second accused (Charlie) went into the building pretending to go and see his boss and he came back in a few minutes. The first accused (Dube) came with a certain lady called Sbahle and they entered the car.

"The second accused drove to town where Sbahle dropped off and then drove to Eastlea, where he parked at number 15 Frank Johnson Avenue Eastlea, Harare.

"The first accused went into the building and the second accused told the complainant to go inside the room where the meeting was supposed to be held.

"The complainant was shocked to see a bed and when she turned back she saw the second accused locking the door and the first accused entered the room using the other door, locked it and started to laugh.

"The complainant cried for help but was silenced by the first accused who told her not to anger the second accused and ordered her to remove her clothes," reads court papers.

The court heard that Charlie pushed her onto the bed and undressed her and Dube forced her to suck his manhood.

The two allegedly took turns to rape her whilst forcing themselves on her mouth.

"After the act, the complainant went to the bathroom where the second accused was and he again had sexual intercourse with her once without her consent.

"The first accused also had sexual intercourse with her for the second time without her consent," the State alleges further.

The court heard that the accused persons booked a taxi for the complainant and she went home that is when she filed a police case.

The accused deny the charges.

Dube and Charlie are represented by Shepherd Makonde.

Caroline Mashingaidze is prosecuting.