Uganda: 21 Arrested Over Destruction of 40 Hectares of Restored Bamboo in Bugoma Forest Reserve

Twenty-one people have been arrested in connection with the destruction of 40 hectares of recently restored bamboo in Bugoma Central Forest Reserve, in what authorities are calling a major setback to ongoing conservation efforts.

The arrests followed a coordinated operation by the Regional Environment Police Force under the Budongo Systems Range, acting on a tip-off from concerned community members.

Among those in custody are Ausi Mawelele, Muhereza Kuganyira Mugisha, Bernard Braka, Stanley Mubangizi, George Wantaba, and Edward Atugonza.

Others are John Bahati, Peter Sibwomana, Corod Ushimemana, Mugisha Bariyanga, Dediero Rorema, and Ezekiel Mbagizimana.

Also arrested are William Kaguhangire, Jappali Ndagize, Emmanuel Byamungu, Innocent Ndayambaze, Alex Ndagizimana, Hakizimana Wame, and Vianney Wanyagasame.

Superintendent of Police Augustine Kaggwa, who heads the environmental police in the Budongo Systems Range, confirmed the arrests and condemned the destruction.

"These individuals were found engaging in illegal activities that directly undermine the government's forest restoration work. We are committed to protecting Uganda's natural resources and will not tolerate such environmental sabotage," SP Kaggwa said.

Bugoma Forest Reserve, covering approximately 41,144 hectares, is one of Uganda's key biodiversity hotspots.

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) had recently undertaken an ambitious restoration initiative, replanting 100 hectares with bamboo and another 150 hectares with indigenous tree species.

The destruction of 40 hectares of the bamboo is seen as a significant blow.

Aldon Walukamba, the NFA's Communications and Public Relations Manager, praised both law enforcement and local communities for acting quickly.

"We applaud the vigilance of the police and the residents who reported this crime. This swift response sends a clear message that forest degradation will not go unpunished," Walukamba said.

"Bugoma is not just about trees--it is central to our fight against climate change, the preservation of biodiversity, and the well-being of future generations."

Authorities have indicated that the suspects will face prosecution under the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act and other relevant environmental laws. Investigations are still ongoing, and more arrests could follow.

Officials reaffirmed the government's zero-tolerance stance on forest crimes and emphasized their commitment to fully restore Uganda's forest cover, particularly in critical reserves like Bugoma.