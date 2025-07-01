Rwanda: Rubavu-Goma Border Trade Booms With 50,000 Daily Crossings

Cross — border trade between Rwanda's Rubavu city and DR Congo's Goma is experiencing a significant surge, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MINICOM).

Afrter the AFC/M23 rebels captured Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, early this year, they extended the border opening hours, allowing more movement of people and goods between the two cities.

Figures from Rubavu District indicate that over 50,000 people now cross daily through Petite Barrière and Grande Barrière border posts, making them some of the world's busiest land borders.

Numbers are up from 1,200 people who used to cross during Covid-19, a period when business was severely disrupted by pandemic restrictions. Pre-covid crossings ranged between 40,000 and 50,000. One month after the rebels took over the Congolese city, Rwandan officials recorded some 30,000 daily crossings.

Rwanda's Minister of Trade and Industry, Prudence Sebahizi, attributes this booming trade mainly to the improved security situation in Goma.

"We have seen an increase in daily movement of cross-border traders; in fact, Rubavu is now the busiest border of all Rwandan borders," stated Sebahizi. "There are business opportunities across the two countries, we know that this border trade was interrupted earlier this year due to insecurity, but we've recently witnessed security being restored."

Sebahizi further encouraged the public to resume normal business activities and take advantage of the favorable environment. "So, we are encouraging business people to continue their activities as usual," he added.

In 2024, DR Congo was Rwanda's second-largest export market. Annual exports to the neighbouring country increased by 32 per cent to $229.5 million in 2024 (approx. Rwf321 billion), according to figures from Rwanda Development Board (RDB). Most of Rwandan exports to DR Congo are agricultural products.

Xavera Ugiriwabo and Felix Busoro are among many cross-border traders who are benefiting from freer border movement, restored for over five months since the rebels took control of the largest city in eastern DR Congo.

The cross-border traders recall losses they would always face before the new administration was set up by the rebels.

"There would always be misunderstandings with our neighbours in DR Congo, leading to a lot of losses," recounted Ugiriwaho. "As a member of cross-border cooperatives, I used to smuggle, but now we are devoted to working legally, like any other business person."

Women cross-border traders, who account for over 70 percent, according to local authorities, have particularly felt the positive impact.

"The situation has considerably changed; we observe a tremendous difference today, thanks to the security provided to us, which is improving business between the two towns," Ugiriwabo said.

"Congolese nationals no longer get our goods on credit or dictate us how we operate. We take goods there, sell them, and come back safely," added Antoinette Icyimanizanye, another cross-border trader. "Today, Rwandans are safe; we no longer face insecurity issues like imprisonment."