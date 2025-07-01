Egypt, Iraq Seek Closer Ties Amid Regional Challenges

30 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly met with Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid on the sidelines of the 4th United Nations Conference on Financing for Development, held in Seville, Spain, as per a Cabinet statement on Monday.

President Rashid conveyed his greetings to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and highlighted the historic ties between Egypt and Iraq, expressing hope to further strengthen bilateral relations in the coming period.

The two sides also discussed ongoing regional developments as President Rashid expressed hope for increased stability in the region and stressed the importance of close coordination between Egypt and Iraq to support peace and security.

He further underscored the need to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and called for sustained humanitarian assistance, as well as reconstruction efforts in conflict-affected areas, as stated in the release.

Source: Amwal Al Ghad

Edited by: SIS

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

