Uganda: MPs and Civil Societies Urge Government to Handle Balaalo Issue With Caution.

The Parliamentary Forum on Land Management, in collaboration with civil societies advocating for land rights, has cautioned the government to approach the issue of balaalo in Northern Uganda with caution, given its sensitive nature.

The forum, held at Parliament, brought together legislators and civil society representatives to discuss pressing issues related to land management in Uganda.

Legislators argued that the balaalo issue in Northern Uganda is a complex and sensitive matter that requires a thoughtful and nuanced approach.

"Government must handle it cautiously to avoid exacerbating the situation."

During the dialogue, legislators expressed deep concern over the increasing cases of land grabbing across all four regions of the country, leaving hundreds of people landless.

"The grabbing of land is on the increase in all regions, and it's a serious issue that needs to be addressed," the legislators noted.

MPs also highlighted the injustices faced by vulnerable people in courts of law, where many are unable to win land-related cases.

"The injustices in the courts of law where majority of the vulnerable people are failing to win cases related to land are a major concern," they said. "This is forcing some to take the law into their own hands."

Linda Auma, the Chairperson of the Agriculture Committee of Parliament and Lira District Woman MP, revealed the circumstances under which land in Amuru was grabbed by the so-called Balaalo. She urged MPs to prioritize land matters in their manifestos.

"MPs, prioritize land rights in your manifestos," Auma said. "Most of the Balaalo are in Amuru District, and we need to address this issue urgently."

The forum emphasized the need for collective action to address the challenges in land management and protect the rights of vulnerable communities.

By working together, stakeholders can develop effective solutions to these complex issues and promote justice and equity in land management.