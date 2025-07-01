Rwanda: World Bank Approves Rwf144bn to Finance Kigali's Public Transport

30 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved a new $100 million (approximately Rwf144 billion) round of financing to Rwanda.

The latest financing is aimed at bringing greener and safer mobility solutions to support Kigali's transition toward an inclusive, accessible, and climate-resilient transport system.

The package, which is under the International Development Association (IDA), is expected to finance the Rwanda Urban Mobility Improvement (RUMI) Project.

According to the press statement, the project is expected to address critical challenges affecting mobility in Kigali, including inadequate public transport services, limited pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, traffic congestion, and road safety concerns.

Under the new funding, flagship interventions include the development of the Nyabugogo multimodal transit hub, introduction of dedicated bus lanes, expansion of sidewalks and cycling paths for last-mile connectivity, and deployment of electric buses and charging infrastructure.

"The project will unlock access to jobs and services, particularly for women and youth, and support Kigali's ambition to become a public transport-oriented and climate-smart city," according to Sahr Kpundeh, World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda.

He added, "It is also about making every day journeys reliable, safer, and more inclusive."

Only about one-third of jobs in Kigali are reachable within an hour by public transport.

However, the project is expected to stem the tide by improving connectivity across key corridors and making it easier for people to get to work, schools, and essential services.

For instance, the proposed Nyabugogo hub alone is expected to serve up to 180,000 passengers per day by 2030, becoming a vibrant center for regional and local transit, commerce, and job creation.

"The Rwanda Urban Mobility Improvement Project lays the foundation for a modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly urban transport system," added Akiko Kishiue, World Bank Senior Urban Transport Specialist for Rwanda.

"By investing in infrastructure, institutions, and innovation, we aim to improve urban mobility while creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs."

Gender-sensitive initiative

According to the World Bank, the project prioritizes gender equity, tackling the underrepresentation of women (4.2 percent) in Rwanda's transport sector.

It is also expected to create opportunities for women in transport planning, construction, and operations, including entrepreneurship at the Nyabugogo multimodal transit hub.

The project is co-financed by the European Union and the European Investment Bank.

