Rwanda: Victoire Ingabire's Case Referred to Court

Prosecutors have referred to court the case of Victoire Ingabire, requesting for her pre-trial detention.

Ingabire, a former convict released on presidential pardon in 2018, faces charges of mobilising a group to conspire against the government and incitement to cause public unrest.

She was arrested on June 19 after the High Court in Kigali ordered an investigation into her alleged role in the plot. Ingabire's case is linked to a conspiracy trial in which 10 other people are charged.

"Following an investigation by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau, which was submitted to the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) on 24 June 2025, the NPPA has filed a case with the Primary Court of Kicukiro, requesting pre-trial detention for Ingabire Umuhoza Victoire," the prosecution said in a post on X, on Monday, June 30.

"She is suspected of committing offences against public security."

A former convict of incitement, forming an armed group and minimisation of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Ingabire had been free since September 2018 when President Paul Kagame commuted her 15-year sentence.

Appearing before the High Court on June 19, the leader of the unregistered DALFA-Umurinzi party denied links to the alleged plot against the government, in which one Sylvain Nsabimana is alleged to have mobilised a group of people into the conspiracy, including YouTuber Theoneste Nsengimana.

Prosecutors consider Sibomana a key coordinator of a training programme allegedly aimed at preparing participants to engage in non-violent strategies to overthrow the government.

It is alleged that in 2021, Sibomana recruited people for the training sessions that took place under the guise of English langauge courses. He is alleged to have used materials such as a booklet referred to as "Blueprint for Revolution" by Serbian activist Srdja Popovic.

The book outlines strategies for non-violent resistance against authoritarian regimes. According to the prosecution, the group also received financial facilitation and used aliases during the sessions.