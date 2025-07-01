South Africa: Eastern Cape Flood Death Toll Now Stands At 102

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government says a total of 102 bodies have been recovered to date across various districts since the search and rescue mission began following the disastrous floods earlier this month.

According to the provincial government, the bodies were recovered across various districts.

The figure indicates an increase of one person from the previous update provided on 26 June.

O.R. Tambo remains the hardest hit district, with 78 fatalities; Amathole 10, Alfred Nzo five, Joe Gqabi two, Sarah Baartman two, and Chris Hani five.

From the 102 bodies recovered, which include 63 adults and 63 children, 96 bodies have been identified and handed over to families, while six remain unidentified.

Due to the passage of time, DNA tests may be required to positively identify bodies found decomposed, thus implying that it may take longer to identify the deceased.

"The search and recovery teams are continuing with the search, working tirelessly to locate and recover any possible remaining bodies.

"The South African Police Service (SAPS) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) helicopters have been deployed to support the ongoing search and recovery efforts and this coordinated aerial support aims to intensify the search for possibly more victims, including two children who are still missing," the provincial government said.

The provincial government is continuing to provide shelter, meals and all necessities to the displaced families in community care centres and accommodation establishments in and around Mthatha in O.R. Tambo District Municipality and Butterworth in Amathole District Municipality.

The Department of Health continues to provide essential medical services on-site at shelters and affected communities.

The Department of Social Development, supported by private sector partners, is delivering psychosocial support directly to grieving families and schools impacted by the floods.

Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs has dispatched mobile units to facilitate the replacement of vital documents, such as IDs and birth certificates, ensuring that affected individuals can access services without leaving their temporary homes.

To date, 478 ID replacement applications have been submitted, with three mobile units deployed in each of the two districts.

"Thus far, 56 victims of the floods have been buried across the province and government continues to offer sympathies to all the families of the bereaved, as well as critical support to ensure the burial of the deceased in a dignified manner," the provincial government said.

The Eastern Cape has officially been declared a national disaster zone following widespread destruction caused by recent severe weather events.

In OR Tambo, water has partially been restored in various areas. Water tankers from both municipalities, the Department of Water and Sanitation, and the Gift of the Givers, continue with the provision of water in the affected communities.