Zimbabwe: Proteas On Top As Zimbabwe Face Uphill Battle

South Africa scored three centuries and set a 537-run target after two dominant innings with the bat.

Zimbabwe ended day three on 32 for 1, still 505 runs behind, with nine wickets remaining.

South Africa are in control of their first test against Zimbabwe after three days of action in Bulawayo.

The visitors batted first and piled on the runs. Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit a powerful 153 from 160 balls. Corbin Bosch also impressed with his maiden test century. South Africa declared at 418 for 9 after just one day.

Zimbabwe showed fight in their reply. Sean Williams led the charge with a fine 137 off 164 balls. He got help from captain Craig Ervine, who scored 36 from 90 deliveries. Their efforts helped Zimbabwe avoid the follow-on as they got within 170 runs of South Africa's total.

In the Proteas' second innings, Tanaka Chivanga struck again to get rid of Matthew Breetzke early. But Wiaan Mulder took charge with a brilliant 147 from 206 balls. Captain Keshav Maharaj added a steady 50. South Africa was bowled out for 369.

That gave them a huge lead of 537 runs.

Zimbabwe started their second innings late on day three. They looked steady until the final over, when South Africa broke through. The home side ended the day on 32 for 1.

Zimbabwe now need 505 more runs to win. South Africa needs nine wickets. The test is likely to end well before the final day.