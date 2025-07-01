South Africa: Gugulethu Flood Victims Say Disaster Forms Are a Scam

Gugulethu flood victims say they have signed disaster forms many times before, but have never received any flood relief items.

A ward councillor insists the forms are needed to help track flood victims, but residents blame leaders for allegedly taking donated goods.

Flood victims in Kanana informal settlement in Gugulethu, Cape Town, are fed up with signing disaster relief forms, they say lead nowhere.

Heavy rains flooded the area again, but this time, many residents refused to fill out the forms. They believe it is just a trick to make them believe help is coming.

Nomsa Ginya, who is 40 years old, said she has signed the same forms over and over again, but nothing ever comes from it.

"We are not fools. What is the point of signing when we never get anything to help us?" she said.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said many in the community think their leaders are keeping the donated items for themselves.

"The forms came from the councillor's office. But we think the community leaders are taking the goods. That is what most people believe," said the resident.

She added that the leaders always shift the blame onto the ward councillor.

A community leader, also speaking anonymously, said they are now being accused and insulted by residents.

"In another area, a leader was trending on social media for being accused of stealing relief items. We fear the same will happen to us," she said.

She said they have never received any goods and now worry about being blamed unfairly.

"We would feel better if the councillor came and explained everything to the residents. We are tired of being blamed."

Ward 40 councillor Bongani Ngcombolo denied the claims. He said community leaders have never stolen any donated goods.

"I advise residents to sign the forms. They help us count how many people were affected, which is important when SASSA brings food," he said.

Ngcombolo said the usual help includes food and plastic sheeting. But sometimes only 150 kits are available for each area, which is not enough for everyone.

"I support the leaders. They never took anything meant for flood victims," he said.