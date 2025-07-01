Liberia: 'We've Stronger Evidence to Prosecute Indictees.'

The Chairperson of the government's Assets Recovery and Property Retriever Taskforce (AREPT), Cllr. Edwin K. Martin says here with a strong confidence that there is reliable and undisputed evidence against all those indicted, while assuring the public of an average crackdown on corruption and public mismanagement.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, June 30, 2025, in Monrovia, Cllr. Martin maintained that anyone invited by the Taskforce indicates that there is strong evidence regarding the person's alleged involvement and commission of a crime.

He describes corruption as an unwanted public arrangement that continues to damage the fabric of Liberian society, thereby depriving Liberians of basic social services, especially healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

"Anymore invited by AREPT means that we have established and have enough evidence regarding the person's commission and involvement in the crime. I can't delve further into the current case regarding those officials' involvement in the Saudi Arabia rice benevolence, as it's now in court. For the allegation of the US$2 million, we can't talk about it in order not to undermine the case. I can only speak to the surface. We now have everything sealed." Cllr. Martin states.

Responding to allegations of witch-hunting past government officials, Cllr. Martin, the former chairperson of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, notes that they are aware that people may misinterpret and misconstrue the task force's role as a witch-hunt, but says it's an initial system that President Joseph N. Boakai has developed and they are trying to implement.

He believes that implementing this task will not be easy because it comes with a lot of challenges, but they appreciate the Liberian people for endorsing the process and standing with them.

"We are about to initiate an outdoor campaign and awareness program to explain to the Liberian people about asset recovery so that people can report suspicious properties and things that they believe to be for the government. The campaign is for all Liberians. It's for people to report and inform us. We have contacts and we hope they will use the contacts so we can crack down on corruption and illegal properties", he maintains.

Providing an update on the number of cases being investigated, he discloses that there are currently twenty-six active cases and forty suspicious properties that have been acquired illegally and are being investigated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have identified 40 high-value properties believed to have been acquired through illicit means by former government officials", Cllr. Martians eveals.

He reaffirms the government's commitment to the fight against corruption, vowing to bring all individuals involved in the misappropriation of public resources to justice. He emphasizes that no one will be shielded from accountability.

Currently, the task force is investigating 26 cases related to the theft of public funds and is reviewing the acquisition of the 40 suspicious properties.

He warns that any individual indicted who may attempt to flee the country will be tracked and apprehended with the assistance of international partners.

"We have identified forty suspicious properties, properties that were acquired using stolen government money. We are now evaluating the sources of those properties and owners. Were I to go into detail here and tell you how those properties were acquired, some people would jump in the street. The Liberian people will see the outcome of our investigation. Were I to also mention the bank accounts that we have identified and the millions of United States dollars that were passed through those accounts, the Liberian people would take to the streets. But, we will not say that until the legal process and investigation are over", he says.

The government assets recovery exercise is being criticized as a witch hunt, particularly by ex-officials being targeted. Editing by Jonathan Browne