South Africa: Baby Kidnapped from Bellville Mall Found Safe - South African News Briefs - July 1, 2025

Missing Bellville Baby Found Safe, Suspect Arrested

A 12-day-old baby boy kidnapped from a mall in Bellville was found safe at a house in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, reports News24. Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said that a meticulous investigation and an analytical approach to information at the police's disposal led the team to an address in Honolulu Street, where they found the child and arrested a 37-year-old woman. The baby had been taken after his mother, who felt unwell, left him briefly in the care of a woman she was with at the shopping centre. When she returned, both the woman and the baby were gone. The baby is now back with his parents, and the family has expressed deep relief and gratitude to the police. The suspect is due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court.

Arrest Made in Gugulethu Mass Shooting

Cape Town police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the mass shooting that claimed seven lives in a house in Gugulethu's Kanana informal settlement, reports EWN. The victims were reportedly socialising in the kitchen when the attack occurred. Three other men, who were also in the house at the time, managed to escape unharmed. Police are still searching for another suspect, Loyiso Matinisi, and have appealed to the public for help. The arrested man is being processed and will appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court soon.

Data Glitches Delay Gauteng Assistant Teacher Payments

Around 8,000 Gauteng Education Assistants will face delays in receiving their stipends due to an ongoing data verification process, reports SABC News. While schools have submitted confirmed placements and validated data, some records are under review because of issues like duplicate or invalid ID numbers and incorrect banking details. According to department spokesperson Steve Mabona, only those whose details have been verified will be paid in batches, while others will receive payment once the process is complete. The department aims to finalise all payments by the end of July 2025.

