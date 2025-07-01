Kenyan Street Vendor Shot by Police During Protests Dies

The family of street vendor Boniface Mwangi Kariuki has confirmed his death after he was shot by police during protests. His killing has reignited anger over police violence as Kenya faces fresh unrest.

The family of Boniface Mwangi Kariuki, the 22-year-old mask vendor who was shot at point-blank range by a police officer during recent protests, has confirmed that he has died on Monday afternoon.

Kariuki was shot in the head while appearing to be a bystander during demonstrations over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.

What we know about the man's death?

On Sunday, family spokesperson Emily Wanjira said that Kariuki had been pronounced "brain dead" by doctors, Kenyan newspaper The Standard reported.

A day later, she confirmed that he had passed away.

The shooting, witnessed by DW's Nairobi correspondent Felix Maringa, has reignited outrage over police brutality in Kenya.

Two policemen were said to have repeatedly struck the man before one of them fired at him, using a long-barrelled gun, as he tried to walk away.

He spent nearly two weeks on life support before doctors told his family that his heart was still beating but his brain had stopped functioning.

Two officers have been arrested in connection with Kariuki's shooting on June 17, while six people — including three police officers — face charges over Ojwang's death.

Why is there so much unrest in Kenya?

Kariuki's death comes as Kenya grapples with broader unrest that has turned deadly. Nationwide protests, which began as a commemoration of last year's anti-tax demonstrations, turned deadly when clashes erupted and businesses were looted in Nairobi's business district.

The Kenyan National Commission on Human Rights says at least 19 people were killed and more than 500 injured in what the interior minister has called an "attempted coup." Police say they have arrested 485 people on charges ranging from murder to terrorism.

While President William Ruto has vowed to end police brutality, his interior minister, Kipchumba Murkomen, sparked further anger last week by telling police to "shoot on sight" anyone approaching police stations during protests. The Kenya Law Society condemned the remarks as illegal and warned that any unjustified force would be treated as a premeditated crime.

Human rights groups have continued to call for accountability and an end to illegal arrests, detentions and the alleged torture of government critics.

Richard Connor with AP, Reuters

Edited by: Zac Crellin