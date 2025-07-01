South Africa: Man Who Confessed to Murdering Sindiso Magaqua Still Not Sentenced

Sibusiso Ncengwa confessed to killing ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa and named the officials who ordered the R600,000 hit.

Prosecutors say Ncengwa's apology doesn't make up for his crimes, including three other murders and a 30-year prison sentence.

Sibusiso Ncengwa, who admitted to murdering former African National Congress Youth League General Secretary Sindiso Magaqa, will have to wait a bit longer to learn his fate.

His sentencing was supposed to happen this week at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, but it's now been postponed to 7 July.

Ncengwa's lawyer, Advocate Andrew Matlamela, has pleaded with the court to avoid handing down a life sentence. He said Ncengwa had confessed, apologised to Magaqa's family, and even revealed the names of those who ordered the hit.

He has also already served eight years in prison.

But state prosecutor Advocate Elvis Gcweka argued that this doesn't make up for the pain caused. He said the court must consider the trauma of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and the long-lasting pain Magaqa's mother and children still face.

Gcweka also pointed out that Ncengwa is already serving a 30-year sentence for other crimes, including robbery, three murders, and attempted murder.

Ncengwa is one of four men accused in the case. He pleaded guilty and gave a full confession about how Magaqa was murdered on 13 July 2013. He has offered to testify to help convict the others.

His co-accused include Jabulani Mdunge, former police officer Sbonelo Myeza, Lindokuhle Nkosi, Mlungisi Ncalane, and Mbulelo Mpofana. Ncalane was found unfit to stand trial and has been committed to a psychiatric hospital.

Ncengwa said the hit was ordered by former mayor Mluleki Ndobe and municipal manager Zwelinanzi Skosana of Harry Gwala Municipality. Magaqa, who was a councillor at the time, had planned to release a report exposing them.

According to Ncengwa, they were paid R120,000 and promised a tender worth R1 million, but later found out the full price of the hit was R600,000. Some of his co-accused allegedly kept the extra money.

Magaqa was with councillors Jabulani Mzizi and Nonsikelelo Mafa during the attack. Both were seriously injured but survived.

The trial for the remaining accused is set to begin in October.