Liberia: Nafaa's Board Approves New Environment, Climate Change Department

The Acting Director General of The National Fisheries & Aquaculture Authority Republic of Liberia (NaFAA), J Cyrus Saygbe Sr., has announced a series of significant developments aimed at strengthening Liberia's fisheries governance and institutional capacity.

Speaking during NaFAA's June 2025 Monthly Staff Meeting held over the weekend, Mr.Saygbe disclosed that the Board of Directors of the Liberian Fisheries Authority has officially approved the establishment and operations of a new Environment and Climate Change Department. The department, which reflects NaFAA's commitment to addressing environmental sustainability and the impacts of climate change on marine resources, will be headed by Mr. S. Ahmed Sherf, the former Director for Technical Services.

"This new department represents an important step in aligning NaFAA's work with global and national priorities for sustainable fisheries management, marine conservation, and climate resilience," Acting Director General Saygbe stated.

In addition to the creation of the new department, Mr. Saygbe revealed that NaFAAwill soon operationalize its Southeast Station in Harper City, Maryland County, with full operations expected to commence in November 2025. He highlighted that the renovation of the Harper City regional office is being funded by the World Bank through the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project (LSMFP), underscoring the strong partnership between Liberia and its development partners in advancing the blue economy.

As part of efforts to enhance accountability and performance across the Authority, Mr.Saygbe also announced that NaFAA staff will begin signing performance contracts by 2026. "Staff performance is cardinal to the development and improvement of Liberia's fisheries sector. It is crucial that we all align our efforts with NaFAA's strategic goals," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, NaFAA's Human Resource Department has named Mrs. Magdalene K. Flomo as the Staff of the Month for June 2025, in recognition of her outstanding contributions. She succeeds Mr. Jeremiah Kpawelewah, Procurement Specialist at the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project-LSMFP(LSMFP).

NaFAA remains committed to fostering innovation, professionalism, and sustainability as it works to advance Liberia's fisheries and aquaculture sector for the benefit of all Liberians.