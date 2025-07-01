Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Directs Comprehensive Follow-Up of Repercussions of Howaid Mine Accident in Red Sea State

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed Mohamed Tahir, has directed the relevant authorities, particularly the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company and security authorities, to take urgent action to follow up on the repercussions of the painful collapse that occurred at the "Karsh El-Feel" mine in the Howaid desert area of Red Sea State, which resulted in the death of 11 traditional miners and the injury of 7 others.

Dr. Nawara stressed the need to submit a comprehensive technical and administrative report clarifying the causes of the accident and the measures taken at the mine site. She stressed the importance of strengthening oversight of traditional mining activities and strictly implementing occupational safety regulations, especially in locations previously warned of their dangers.

TSC member asserted the importance of full coordination between relevant authorities, including local and security authorities, to ensure the safety of citizens, affirming that human life remains a top priority that transcends any economic considerations. BH/BH

Her Excellency also called for an expedited review of the status of abandoned or unlicensed mines and the adoption of measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. She affirmed the Sovereignty Council's full support for any steps aimed at regulating and controlling the mining sector to serve the interests of the national economy and protect the lives of its workers.