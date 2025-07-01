Malawi: Lilongwe City Council Targets Improved Revenue Collection Through City Rents

1 July 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) says it has introduced new measures aimed at improving revenue collection from city rents, as it battles to meet financial targets due to high levels of unpaid debts.

Speaking during a quarterly media engagement at the Civic Offices in Lilongwe, LCC Chief Executive Officer Macloud Kadam'manja said the council is modernizing its systems to ensure better efficiency and communication with residents.

"One of our key strategies is updating our property database to ensure all properties are captured in our system," he said. "We are also automating our billing processes to send invoices and reminders via SMS, just like other utility service providers, because some residents say they don't receive invoices on time."

Kadam'manja revealed that the council is owed approximately K13 billion in city rent arrears, with only 38 percent of residents complying with payment obligations.

Lilongwe Mayor Esther Sagawa, who also addressed the gathering, reaffirmed her office's commitment to improving operational performance across all departments.

The meeting also highlighted major challenges affecting service delivery, particularly in environmental health. Issues raised include limited sewerage systems, the growth of informal settlements, rampant street vending in undesignated areas, and the operation of unlicensed businesses. The council says it is working to address these problems through public education and enhanced enforcement of licensing regulations.

