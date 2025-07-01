Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Hoists National Flag At Villa Somalia in Honor of Somalia's 65th Independence and Unity Anniversary

1 July 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, tonight hoisted the Somali national flag at Villa Somalia, in commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the country's independence and unification.

The flag-raising ceremony was held at the presidential palace, where the President received a guard of honor from units of the Somali National Army.

This historic occasion holds deep significance for the Somali people, marking the day in 1960 when Somalia gained independence from colonial rule and united to form a single republic. It serves as a powerful reminder of the bravery and sacrifice of those who struggled for freedom and national unity.

President Hassan emphasized the importance of educating younger generations about the country's history, so they can understand the value of sovereignty, unity, and patriotism.

