Somalia: Revealed - New Mogadishu Airport Project to Cost Nearly $1 Billion

Mogadishu - The Federal Government of Somalia is embarking on one of its most ambitious infrastructure projects to date -- a brand-new international airport on the outskirts of Mogadishu, with the total cost estimated to approach $1 billion, according to information obtained by RADIO DALSAN

The airport will be constructed in the Haabaay area, located in the Middle Shabelle region. It is intended to ease the heavy traffic pressure currently placed on Mogadishu's existing Aden Adde International Airport and to enhance the country's domestic and regional connectivity.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sunday in Haabaay, with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud leading the event alongside high-ranking officials from both the federal government and federal member states.

While the government has preliminarily budgeted the airport at $800 million, estimates suggest the cost could rise to $1 billion, primarily due to projected increases in the price of construction materials in the coming years.

Officials say the airport is scheduled to be completed within five years and is part of a broader national strategy to rebuild Somalia's economic infrastructure, including the planned construction of a new seaport, modern road networks, healthcare centers, and Somalia's first-ever national aerospace science center.

"This airport is the gateway to Somalia's future," declared President Hassan Sheikh during the ceremony. "It's not just about travel -- it's about economic development, job creation, and strengthening national capacity."

The project, initially announced in late 2024, represents one of the flagship development initiatives of President Hassan Sheikh's administration, which is focused on revitalizing key economic foundations after decades of conflict and instability.

Once completed, the airport is expected to meet international aviation standards, positioning Mogadishu as a critical air hub for East Africa and opening up broader trade and travel opportunities.

The launch of this mega project comes at a time when neighboring countries are heavily investing in modernizing their own aviation infrastructure. Kenya is currently upgrading Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, while both Rwanda and Ethiopia are building new large-scale international airports to meet growing passenger demand.

Given the poor state of Somalia's road transport infrastructure -- widely considered one of the weakest in the region -- air travel remains the fastest and safest mode of transportation for many Somalis, despite its high cost.

The Somali government has yet to publicly disclose how the airport project will be financed, whether through public funds, private partnerships, or international donors. However, its successful completion would represent a major leap forward for Somalia's post-conflict recovery and economic transformation.

The planned international airport in Haabaay is more than just a transportation hub -- it symbolizes Somalia's long-term vision to reconnect with the world, boost investor confidence, and provide its citizens with modern, world-class infrastructure. As the country navigates its fragile recovery, the airport stands out as both a logistical necessity and a bold statement of national ambition.