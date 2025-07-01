Mauritius-UAE Agreement Paves the Way for Stronger Bilateral Ties

A high-level delegation from the Emirate of Sharjah led by Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi paid a courtesy call on the Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry, today in Port Louis.

At the core of discussions were the strengthening of bilateral economic and trade relations, particularly focusing on the Mauritius-United Arab Emirates (UAE) Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which entered into force on 01 April 2025.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, as well as the First Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, participated in the deliberations.

The CEPA represents a significant milestone in consolidating trade and investment ties between the two countries. It provides Mauritian exporters with preferential market access to the UAE, including immediate tariff liberalization on approximately 6,700 products and duty-free access on hundreds more within three to five years. Conversely, UAE exporters benefit from immediate duty-free or reduced tariffs on various goods entering the Mauritian market.

Beyond goods trade, the agreement opens new opportunities in over 100 services sub sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, and professional services, aligning with Mauritius' regulatory framework. A key feature of the CEPA is its focus on economic cooperation, with both countries committing to annual work programmes across sectors including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, ICT, and renewable energy. This cooperation aims to deepen bilateral ties and explore business opportunities within the broader African region.

Emirate of Sharjah

Sharjah, the third largest emirate in the UAE, covers 2,590 square kilometres and has a population of around 1.8 million. It uniquely borders both the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Known for its strong focus on education, culture, and innovation, Sharjah's Vision 2030 aims to promote sustainable development, economic diversification, and attract investment. Its economy is driven by manufacturing, construction, real estate, and emerging sectors such as greentech and logistics.