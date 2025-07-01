Namibia: One Dead After Bakkie With 18 People Overturns

A bakkie overturned on the gravel road between Henties Bay and Usakos on Saturday morning, leading to the death of Romario Narib (19).

The police say the incident took place at about 10h00, approximately 62km outside Henties Bay.

The car's 18 occupants at the time were reported to have been on their way to a soccer tournament.

"It is alleged that the left rear tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

"Narib died upon arrival at Henties Bay Clinic due to the serious injuries he sustained," the police say.

Six passengers sustained injuries ranging from slight to serious and were taken to Henties Bay Clinic before being transferred to Swakopmund State Hospital for further treatment.

Police investigation into the matter continues.