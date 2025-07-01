Namibia: One Dead After Bakkie With 18 People Overturns

29 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A bakkie overturned on the gravel road between Henties Bay and Usakos on Saturday morning, leading to the death of Romario Narib (19).

The police say the incident took place at about 10h00, approximately 62km outside Henties Bay.

The car's 18 occupants at the time were reported to have been on their way to a soccer tournament.

"It is alleged that the left rear tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

"Narib died upon arrival at Henties Bay Clinic due to the serious injuries he sustained," the police say.

Six passengers sustained injuries ranging from slight to serious and were taken to Henties Bay Clinic before being transferred to Swakopmund State Hospital for further treatment.

Police investigation into the matter continues.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.