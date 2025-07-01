Namibia: Tourists Attacked At Khorixas, Okahandja Man Stabbed to Death

Four tourists were attacked at Kipwe Camping Site at Khorixas on Friday, the police report.

The suspects, who are still at large, broke into the victims' vehicle, stealing passports, wallets, and N$5 000 in cash.

At Okahandja, Albertus Uirab (27) succumbed to a stab wound after an altercation at Promiseland location on Friday.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

In Mariental, Donavan Oarum (34) allegedly took his life.

His body was discovered in a riverbed on Friday.

No foul play is suspected.

A joint police operation at Okondjatu on Friday led to the arrest of a 73-year-old pensioner found with a kudu carcass valued at N$6 000 and an unlicensed rifle.

At Onawa, a 48-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly breaking into a house, armed with a knife, and stealing items worth N$12 500.

He reportedly sold the stolen goods at Oshakati's open markets.

Drug-related arrests occurred at Kalkrand and Rehoboth on Saturday, with suspects apprehended for being in possession of cannabis and mandrax tablets.

FRAUD, FATAL CRASH

A significant fraud case was uncovered at Ondangwa, where four employees of Tianyauan Trading CC are alleged to have manipulated customer quotations for personal gain since January 2024, resulting in losses exceeding N$394 000.

Two separate road accidents resulted in multiple fatalities over the weekend. At Henties Bay on Saturday, a vehicle carrying 18 passengers overturned, killing one person and injuring six.

At Groot Aub, a head-on collision on Saturday claimed two lives and injured five others.

Another accident near Rehoboth resulted in three deaths after a vehicle swerved to avoid a tank on the road on Saturday.

A man was arrested for being in possession of a live pangolin, valued at N$ 50 000 at Otjiwarongo on Saturday.

Additionally, a suspect at Impalila was found with unlicensed firearms and ammunition on Saturday.

FATAL FIGHTS

Further incidents included a murder at Rehoboth on Saturday, where a 49-year-old man was found dead after a fight.

In Wanaheda, a 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed following an argument on Friday.

Police investigations into all these incidents are ongoing.