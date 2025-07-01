Namibia: Non-Banking Financial Sector Records Growth Despite Compliance Challenges

1 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) has reported steady growth across the non-banking financial sector, despite notable compliance challenges.

According to Namfisa's statistical report for the first quarter of 2025, the sector's total assets stood at N$481.6 billion, reflecting a 1.6% quarter-on-quarter increase and a 12.8% year-on-year rise.

The growth was attributed to favourable market conditions, strong investment returns, and sustained demand.

The report highlights mixed levels of regulatory compliance across the sector.

Of the 625 regulated entities assessed, 58.7% were fully compliant and classified under stage 1.

However, 107 entities (10%) were classified as stage 5, indicating serious non-compliance, with 91.6% of those falling within the microlending sector.

Namfisa cited common causes of non-compliance as the failure to submit regulatory returns, non-payment of levies, and failure to act on findings from inspections.

Chief executive Kenneth Matomola in the report expresses optimism about the sector's short- to medium-term outlook, stressing the importance of collaboration with stakeholders and robust supervision to ensure a stable and inclusive financial environment.

"We thank our regulated entities for their commitment to transparency and cooperation in safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the financial sector," he says.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2025, the non-banking financial sector consisted of 1 065 regulated entities and 14 761 intermediaries.

