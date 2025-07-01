Namibia: Unam Lecturer Elected As President of Social Workers' Association

University of Namibia (Unam) lecturer Lovisa Nghipandulwa has been elected as the president of the Namibia Social Workers' Association (Naswa).

She was elected at a social workers' annual general meeting held in Windhoek recently.

Nghipandulwa, a social worker who is registered with the Namibia Health Professions Council, is deputised by Alice Umurerua, while Secilia Kiptoo was elected as secretary general.

Nghipandulwa will serve as the president of Naswa until April 2028.

She holds a doctor of philosophy, master's and bachelor's degree in social work from Unam.

"She brings a wealth of experience in the social work profession and industry, with 10 years of professional experience in social work in the public sector, namely at the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare," the association said in a statement last week.

Nghipandulwa currently serves as the head of the industry relations and cooperative education unit.

"She currently serves on the Health Professions Council's continuous professional development committee, as a member of the advisory committee of the Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) national internship support programme, and as a member of the technical committee on national work integrated learning through the Ministry of Higher Education, Innovation and Technology," the statement reads.