Namibia: Govt Gives Region 5 Games N$127m Boost

The government has made N$127 million available to ensure the smooth running of the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Games, which kick off this week.

Speaking to Desert FM this week, Isack Hamata, the head of the subcommittee on ceremonies and entertainment, said: "We will have 13 ceremonies during the games, starting with the opening ceremony at Independence Stadium, which will be graced by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

"We will close off the event with the lowering of the national flag and the closing ceremony."

Hamata said the event organisers are grateful for the government's support.

He said part of the money is being used for infrastructure improvement.

The Games Village, also supported by the government, will house both athletes and officials at the University of Namibia (Unam), he said.

"There are a number of issues that needed to be worked on, like the dining hall and hostels, and finalising upgrading and improvement, repair and renovation, and so on," Hamata said.

He said the girls' football tournament will take place at Unam Stadium.

A lot of upgrading was done at Hage Geingob Stadium during the under-17 football tournament, he said.

Swakopmund will host both swimming and athletics, with the swimming pool needing renovation, while the track and field events will take place at Vineta Stadium.

"We will also have a couple of events at the Windhoek Showgrounds, and renovation also took place to make the place look good for the games. That is how the N$127 million is being deployed.

"The government came on board because people need to eat and sleep under warm blankets. Medals must be handed over to the athletes and podiums need to be constructed," Hamata said.

"You need to ensure that when athletes compete, they compete for something. We could have held them (swimming and athletics) in Windhoek, but will the games be at the standard required by the international sport bodies?"

Hamata said federations are involved in making sure the games are up to standard.

He said Swakopmund was chosen as an alternative venue for swimming and athletics.

"You will now see as you come from the Hosea Kutako International Airport to the capital and Katutura the billboards are up professing the arrival of the games.

"All those efforts cost money, and that is the money that the government, through the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture was made available to the Region 5 Games and the local organising committee to ensure we host successful games," Hamata said.

He said some of the games' items serve as qualifiers for continental and world events.

"The good thing about Swakopmund is that those athletes will one day travel to Swakopmund with their families."

Hamata said many of the participating countries are landlocked and that their young athletes would have the opportunity to see the sea.