Uganda: U.S. Warns Ugandan Travelers On Using Visas for Childbirth

The United States Mission in Uganda has issued a communique to visa holders and applicants about the proper use of U.S. visitor visas, particularly in relation to childbirth.

According to the advisory, traveling to the United States with the primary purpose of giving birth -- so that the child obtains U.S. citizenship -- is not permitted under existing visa rules.

The statement emphasises that consular officers will deny visa applications if there is reason to believe childbirth is the main motivation for travel.

The concern stems from increasing cases where Ugandan parents have traveled on tourist visas to deliver babies in the U.S., sometimes relying on public medical assistance to cover healthcare costs.

Such practices, the Mission notes, place a burden on American taxpayers and may lead to ineligibility for future visa renewals.

While giving birth in the United States is not in itself a violation of the law, the intent behind the travel matters. U.S. immigration policy requires applicants to clearly demonstrate that their visit is temporary, appropriately justified, and fully self-funded -- including medical expenses.

Misrepresenting the purpose of travel or planning to access government-funded healthcare while in the U.S. could be treated as visa fraud.

The U.S. Mission urges Ugandan travelers to be honest about their plans and to ensure they meet all requirements before applying.

This clarification comes as part of broader efforts to protect the integrity of the visa system and ensure that it serves its intended purposes -- including tourism, business, and medical treatment under specific conditions.