Kenya: Twelve Graduate From Inaugural She Drives Sports Leadership Program

- A new era in sports leadership dawned on Saturday, June 28, 2025, as the first cohort of the She Drives Sports initiative proudly graduated.

Twelve remarkable women, representing diverse sports disciplines, successfully completed a rigorous seven-month intensive training program focused on sports leadership and governance.

Among the notable graduates are Camilyne Oyuayo, Team Manager for the Kenya Lionesses, Kenya's top ranked rifle shooter Priscila Mburu and Sports radio presenter Hilda Cheptoo.

Esse Akida, the internationally recognized Harambee Starlets and professional football player as well as Kenya's beach volleyball sensation, Gaudencia Makokha, also graduated, though in absentia.

Makokha is currently representing Kenya at the ongoing Continental Beach Volleyball Championships in Morocco.

The She Drives Sports: Rewriting the Sports Code program, launched late last year through a pivotal partnership between Sports Connect Africa and Moving the Goalpost, is a testament to empowering women in sports.

It is carefully designed to cultivate leadership, champion inclusivity, and forge robust pathways for personal and professional advancement within the sports industry.

Over the past seven months, participants engaged in comprehensive training sessions, expanding their expertise in critical areas such as women's safeguarding, effective communication, dynamic leadership, and voting systems.

"Being part of the first cohort of this initiative and graduating means that my capacity has been built. I am getting out there a better informed person and one who has finer decision making skills. My position as Team Manager of the rugby national team demands me to constantly modify my leadership skills and this program has played a huge role in building me towards achieving my goal," Camilyne Oyuayo, one of the program participants, said.

Another participant, sports radio presenter Hilda Cheptoo, added: "Just holding that certificate for me was just fulfilling for it shows that I have accomplished something worthwhile. I am now taking to the world the many lessons that I have learned and will apply them to inspire other women in the same circles."

The curriculum was further enriched by invaluable mentorship sessions, providing direct access to and interaction with notable women in the sports business world.

These included sports marketing executive Grace Kiraguri, former US national team goalkeeper and Olympic champion Mary Harvey, sustainable sports expert Quinter Adongo, Kenyatta University's Sports and Recreation lecturer Dr. Edna Thangu, Sadili Africa founder Dr. Liz Odera, and Eagles Basketball founder Nellie Odera.

"I am honoured to have been involved in this initiative for It is a transformative movement dedicated to reshaping the sports landscape. It had given the participants a platform to connect with fellow passionate women, amplifying their voices, and equipping them with the essential tools to lead with unwavering confidence," Grace Kiraguri, one of the program trainers, noted.

At the same time, Dorcas Amakobe, Executive Director of Moving The Goalposts, said the initiative will inspire women to be changemakers.

"Our goal is for this initiative to continuously ignite the passion and unleash the potential of women across the sports landscape. By empowering women to lead, we are not only shaping the future of sports but also inspiring a generation of change-makers," Amakobe said.

Cynthia Mumbo, CEO of Sports Connect Africa, said the program will break barriers and challenge status quo.

"We firmly believe that sports possess an unparalleled power to transform lives. This program provides women with the vital tools and resources needed to break barriers, challenge the status quo, and cultivate a more equitable and inclusive sports industry," Mumbo said.

He added: "With the successful completion of our first cohort, we are thrilled to announce that recruitment for Cohort 2 will commence before the end of the year. We are actively seeking new partnerships to further expand our reach and impact, inviting organizations and individuals who share our vision to join us in this empowering journey."

The inaugural cohort comprised a diverse blend of women of varying ages and sports disciplines, including shooting, Rugby, Football, and Volleyball, all selected through a rigorous eligibility process.