Liberia: Nalsp Inducts New President

The National Association of Liberian School Principals (NALSP) recently held its 9th Induction Ceremony under the theme "Pioneering Change: Leadership, Innovation, and Impact," ushering in a new chapter of visionary leadership in the education sector.

In his inaugural address, newly inducted National President Mr. Darric Dennis expressed deep humility and gratitude for the trust placed in him by the association's members. He began by thanking Almighty God for the opportunity to serve and vowed to dedicate his term to building a strong and impactful leadership legacy.

"I see this inauguration not as a mere ceremony, but a call to lead with wisdom, to listen with humility, and to serve with dedication," Mr. Dennis declared.

He extended heartfelt appreciation to the Ministry of Education, the Election Committee, Convention Officials, and the dedicated delegates from all 14 counties who, in some cases, journeyed long distances under difficult conditions to attend the event.

Mr. Dennis also acknowledged the 26 district leadership representatives from Montserrado County, urging them and all members to go beyond the ballot and remain actively engaged in realizing the association's vision. Quoting from Ecclesiastes 4:9, he emphasized that unity is essential: "Two are better than one."

The new NALSP President described the Liberian education system as being at a critical crossroads, citing numerous systemic challenges that cut across both public and private institutions. These include. Low teacher capacity in Early Childhood and Physical Education programs, especially in rural areas, inadequate teaching and learning materials, a high number of under-trained or unqualified secondary school teachers, shortage of qualified school administrators, outdated teaching methods with minimal technology integration, overcrowded classrooms and over-aged students, poor reading culture among students, lack of consistent professional development for school leaders, weak community involvement among others

Despite these hurdles, Mr. Dennis remains optimistic. He called on members to view the challenges as opportunities to rewrite Liberia's education story through innovation, strong leadership, and unwavering commitment. "Our system is weak. Therefore, we need strong, selfless, and visionary leadership that collaborates, sacrifices, and dares to act," he stated.

Referencing a Chinese proverb, he warned against relying on repetitive, outdated practices: "Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is madness."

Sharing his vision, Mr. Dennis likened the association to the builders of the Tower of Babel from Genesis 11:6, noting, "The people are one, and nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them."

He envisions a unified, inclusive, and impactful NALSP that builds members' capacity through conferences, workshops, and professional development, supports students with WAEC and WASSCE preparation programs, conducts evidence-based research to inform national education policy, advocates boldly, leads ethically, collaborates widely, embraces innovation, and promotes data-driven reforms.

Mr. Darric Dennis also appealed to the Ministry of Education to consider recognizing NALSP receipts as a requirement for operational permits, suggesting that such a policy would encourage member compliance and strengthen the association.

"We are committed to quality leadership, continuous learning, and the holistic development of every Liberian child," he emphasized.

He called on members to recommit to excellence, accountability, and unity, not merely as colleagues but as a "family of educators connected by a shared purpose."

In a heartfelt tribute, Mr. Dennis praised outgoing President Dr. Benjamin Wehye and his team for their contributions and for laying a strong foundation. He pledged to build upon their legacy with transparency, collaboration, and commitment. "To my fellow chapter heads across counties and districts I ask you not to walk ahead of me or behind me, but beside me. Together, we will move forward in unity and love for the country."

He concluded his address with a call for collective responsibility "Ask not what the association can do for you, but what you can do for the association."

Mr. Dennis highlighted that since the founding of NALSP on March 16, 1965, the association has still operated without a permanent office space. He called for logistical support and strategic partnerships with NGOs and development institutions to strengthen NALSP and improve Liberia's education system.

For his part, Outgoing President Dr. Benjamin Wehye delivered a candid and introspective farewell, blending humor, leadership insights, and hard-earned lessons.

He began with a light-hearted anecdote "During the convention, I met a girl whose style I once admired. Today, I stand with pride knowing I now wear what I once only dreamed of. Growth is not just professional it's also personal."

Dr. Benjamin Wehye thanked the Ministry of Education for its partnership and reflected on the importance of humility in leadership "When I met some of our partners, I judged based on appearance. Leadership teaches you not to assume just show up, commit, and be ready to eat last after the work is done."

He acknowledged Prof. Ansu D. Sonnie, former Education Minister, with whom he had differences, but emphasized that leadership is about continuity, not personal sentiment.

Reflecting on education advocacy, he described the balancing act between representing school principals and complying with national policy "One day you're advocating for school parades, the next, you're justifying a US$500 fee to the government. It's not easy. But that's the job."

Dr. Wehye emphasized integrity in leadership "Build trust. Always clarify. Never take what isn't yours. Speak the truth even before ministers. Propose real solutions, and uphold academic standards."

He stressed the need for education leaders to champion reform with courage and vision, even when it's unpopular "Everyone wants students to graduate, even those who fail. But we must stand for academic integrity."

Dr. Wehye late resigned officially as President of NALSP and as its representative on the National Education Advisory Board, a role he held by appointment under the Education Reform Act of 2011:

"I was not appointed as Benjamin Wehye, but as the voice of this esteemed body. Today, I officially inform the Government of Liberia that Mr. Darric Dennis has been inducted as our new president and assumes all attached responsibilities."

With new leadership and a clear agenda for reform, the National Association of Liberian School Principals stands poised to drive meaningful change across the education landscape of Liberia.

Delivering a keynote address on behalf of the Education Minister, Assistant Minister for Student Personnel Services Hon. Sona T. Sesay delivered a heartfelt and visionary remark during the induction ceremony of the new President of the National Principals Association. She began by honoring the legacy and contributions of past presidents and principals whose dedication laid a strong foundation for the association.

She expressed optimism about the incoming president's leadership, highlighting his proven track record and commitment to professional development and collaboration among principals. She emphasized that school leadership requires vision, empathy, and the ability to inspire excellence, noting that principals are central to shaping school culture and promoting student well-being.

Sesay called for a service-oriented leadership model, one rooted in humility, engagement, and advocacy for equitable educational opportunities. She also underscored the pressing challenges in the education system, including a lack of qualified teachers, over-aged students, inadequate school data, and the harmful effects of unqualified personnel on student outcomes.

Looking ahead, she urged stakeholders to embrace a courageous, inclusive, and ambitious vision for education, one that integrates technology, promotes lifelong learning, and prepares students not just academically, but also as responsible global citizens.

She concluded by calling for unity, collaboration, and shared responsibility to ensure the association's success under the new leadership, expressing hope that this new era would bring progress, innovation, and lasting impact to Liberian schools.

Following Mr. Darric D. Dennis' induction he will now serve as a member of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) both locally and internationally thus giving him a wider platform to promote the agenda of his members of association the National Association of Liberian School Principals (NALSP