Liberia: Open Letter to the Minister of Finance

document

Mr. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan

Minister of Finance

Republic of Liberia

June 30, 2025

Dear Minister Ngafuan,

I hope this letter finds you in good spirits. As a concerned citizen of Grand Bassa County, I feel compelled to raise an urgent issue that is profoundly affecting the lives of our youth and jeopardizing the future of our beloved county.

Recently, our Senator, Gbehzohngar Findley, informed us that the Government of Liberia, under your stewardship, is withholding access to $8 million earmarked specifically for Grand Bassa County by AML, which is currently sitting in the national coffers. This situation is not just troubling; it is dire, and immediate action is crucial.

While many of us have had the opportunity to pursue advanced degrees abroad, the reality for 90% of our young people in Bassa is starkly different. Our schools are severely underfunded, lacking essential resources like well-equipped science labs, computer labs, and even basic textbooks. The condition of our infrastructure is alarming--classrooms are overcrowded and inadequately maintained, and our dedicated teachers and nurses struggle to survive on meager salaries.

Our only referral hospital, the Liberian Government Hospital, is critically under-resourced, lacking vital medications and supplies. The streets of Buchanan remain in disrepair, we endure darkness at night, and our citizens are forced to drink unsafe water.

The stakes have never been higher; an entire generation's future hangs precariously in the balance. Two years ago, we faced a heartbreaking tragedy when a young toddler named Baby Tiah lost her life due to the unavailability of essential medicines. By the time assistance arrived from the Board of Ablee-Jay Media and Consultancy, Inc., it was tragically too late.

This loss was not an isolated incident; it stands as a poignant reminder that negligence has devastating consequences just as much as violence does. There is no justification for allowing such suffering in our community, especially when the funds necessary to avert it--$8 million--are idly sitting in Monrovia.

Mr. Minister, I implore you to utilize your influential position to release these critical funds for our county. We have a moral obligation to uplift our youth; they represent the backbone of our nation's future. Let us not repeat the grave mistake of allowing another generation to suffer the consequences of inaction. Together, we can forge a thriving, educated community ready to contribute positively to our nation's progress.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this urgent and vital matter.

Sincerely,

Rev. Wynston Dixon

Grand Bassa County Concerned Citizen

Chairman, Board of Directors, Ablee-Jay Media and Consultancy, Inc.