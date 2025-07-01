Liberia: Letter to Liberian Girls

opinion

Dear sisters,

You see Karishma Pelham and Wokie Dolo shining today, their lives weren't always bright. I've seen them at their lowest, scraping by, and at their highest, standing tall. Their stories are raw--full of struggle, pain, setbacks, and belief. That's no different from yours. What sets them apart is that they bet their future on education.

Like any beautiful lady out there, Karishma and Wokie could've taken the easy road. They've got those smiles that light up a room and a quiet charm that draws people in. Yet instead of relying on those traits, school became their ally. That sacrifice has paid off.

Today, Karishma and Wokie are not just master's degree holders, with countless certificates and diplomas in between--they are also prominent government officials.

Karishma now works as an Assistant Minister for International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and recently spearheaded Liberia's winning campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. While Wokie works as Gender Advisor to Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, helping advise lawmakers create gender policies that support and protect the interests of Liberian women and girls.

You, too, can be like them, or even more. However, I know some of you are facing barriers that feel impossible--schools too far, resources too scarce, or voices telling you to give up, get married young, or take the quick cash. I see you, and I know how heavy your struggle feels.

But I've come to tell you, all is not lost. See Karishma and Wokie, they faced similar struggles. When you look at them, don't just see the glow of their achievements. See the tears, the tired nights, and the relentless belief that carried them through. I've been there with Karishma when she doubted herself, wondering if it was worth it. I've seen Wokie exhausted, questioning if she'd ever make it. Yet they never stopped believing in the power of education to change their lives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I know some of you are facing barriers that feel impossible--schools too far, resources too scarce, or voices telling you to give up, get married young, or take the quick cash. I see you, and I understand how heavy it feels.

If Karishma--a mother of three--could return to school and sit in classrooms alongside students much younger than her, you can do it too.

If Wokie could trade her crown for a textbook and earn her master's, so can you. It's not about where you are now. It's about believing, moving forward even when things are hard. It's about pushing through the pain and never letting anyone dim your dreams.

That's how you turn pain into power. Until next time, sister, I wish you all the best--with hope and faith in your strength. I know you can be the next Karishma or Wokie, or even more.

About the Author:

Robin Dopoe is a journalist with over 10 years of experience and a former senior editor of the Daily Observer newspaper. He can be reached at 0881-132-166 or dopoejr@gmail.com.