Liberia: APM Terminals MD Reaffirms Commitment to Collaboration and Stronger Partnership With Dock Workers Union

The official launch of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations between the management of APM Terminals Liberia Ltd. and the Dock Workers Union of Liberia (DOWUL) took place on Friday at the Royal Grand Hotel in Sinkor, Monrovia.

This event marks a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between the two parties, underscoring their shared commitment to constructive dialogue, mutual respect, and the pursuit of fair and sustainable working conditions.

The launch signifies more than the formal opening of CBA discussions; it sets a tone of collaboration and mutual understanding that is essential for achieving long-term labor harmony and organizational growth. It also reinforces the role of dialogue as a cornerstone for productive labor relations and business success.

Speaking at the well-attended ceremony, APM Terminals Liberia Managing Director Jan Buijze expressed optimism and commitment to fostering a cooperative negotiation process.

"We are here to set the tone with one another, to open up, listen, and collaborate. This process is about working together for the betterment of our people, our company, and our country," said Mr. Buijze.

He emphasized that a successful negotiation depends on open communication and mutual respect. "Ultimately, happier workers lead to better company performance," he added, signaling the company's willingness to engage in a meaningful and respectful bargaining process.

Liberia's Minister of Labour, Cllr. Cooper Kruah, officially opened the negotiations, highlighting the importance of unionization in facilitating structured and effective communication between workers and management.

"We've always encouraged unionization because it allows for organized representation," Minister Kruah stated. "When a dispute arises in a non-unionized setting, it's difficult to manage. But with unions, you know who to engage with."

He encouraged union leaders to approach the process with responsibility and integrity: "Remember, you're representing a group--not your personal interests. As you negotiate, think of the hardworking members you represent, while also considering the position of management."

Representatives from the Dock Workers Union of Liberia, including the Chairman of DOWUL Local #2, the President General of the Union, and a representative from the Liberia Labour Congress, welcomed the launch. They wholeheartedly commended the move as a step in the right direction and expressed hope that the outcome of the negotiations would serve the best interests of both workers and the company.

They further pledged to remain respectful, cooperative, and focused on achieving a mutually beneficial agreement.

The CBA negotiation process is expected to continue over the coming weeks, with both parties showing a strong willingness to collaborate toward a productive and balanced outcome.