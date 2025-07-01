Liberia: RNC Swears in 21 New Senior Leaders

-To strengthen party structure.

The Reformers National Congress (RNC) has officially inducted 21 senior leaders into office as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its national leadership structure.

Monrovia, June 30, 2025: The swearing-in ceremony was held at the party's headquarters in the Tatan Community, Old Road, Sinkor, drawing a crowd of party executives, government officials, and loyal supporters who witnessed the formal assumption of duties by the newly appointed and elected officials.

The induction was conducted by Tiawan Gongloe, political leader and presidential candidate of the Liberia People's Party (LPP).

Among those sworn in were Daniel B.F. Deshield, National Chairman; Charles S.W. Smith, National Vice Chair for Administration; Alexander Cooper Zharn, National Secretary General; Eddie Y. Kollie, National Vice Chair for Operations; Alex Z. Momo, National Vice Chair for Mobilization, Recruitment & Membership; Grace Sibley, National Vice Chair for Auxiliaries & Marginalized; Emmanuel B. Wayne, National Vice Chair for Inter-Party Relations; and Haji T. Kamara, National Vice Chair for Planning, Policy & Research.

Other officials inducted include Batama S. Campbell, National Vice Chair for Finance, Resources, and Investment; Otto Jarten, National Vice Chair for Communication and Media Relations; Clarence Flomo, National Vice Chair for International Relations; and Atty. Nathaniel C. Gbaba, National Vice Chair for Legal Affairs; Grayetta P. Dennis, National Vice Chair for Religious Affairs; Kelvin K. Armah, Assistant National Secretary for Administration; Hon. Grace Yancy Yua, National Women League Chair; Prince Tayblah Teh, National Youth League Chair; Wendor K. Follay, National Treasurer; Patience D. Kumah, National Advisor; Michael B. Moore, National Chaplain; Harrison J. Buima, National Vice Chair for Internal Affairs; and Momo Mbembo, National Elders Council Chair.

Of the 21 inducted, seven officials, including the Vice Chair for Administration, National Secretary General, Assistant Secretary General for Administration, National Youth League Chair, National Women League Chair, National Treasurer, and National Elders Council Chair, were elected.

The remaining officials were appointed to fill leadership gaps created following the passing of the former National Chairman and the resignation of several executives after the 2023 general elections.

The swearing-in ceremony also marked the celebration of the RNC's second anniversary, held under the theme "Unity through collaboration for a better Liberia."

It can be recalled that in June 2023, a month after receiving accreditation from the National Elections Commission (NEC), the RNC held a convention in Johnsonville, Montserrado County, to elect new leaders.

However, following the 2023 elections, most of the party's senior leaders resigned and joined either the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) or the ruling Unity Party, creating a significant leadership vacuum.

As a result, the party's executives opted to appoint new leaders in order to strengthen and restructure its leadership framework.

Speaking to this publication via phone, the National Chairman, Daniel B.F. Deshield disclosed that the newly inducted team will immediately begin work to establish party structures in counties where the RNC lacks an active presence.

"The resignation left a wide gap in our operations, especially in the counties. That's why we must now move quickly to identify, recruit, and organize our members in areas like Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee, Rivercess, Grand Bassa, Margibi, Grand Cape Mount, and Nimba, among others," Deshield stated.

Accordingly, the appointments are intended to boost coordination, promote effective governance, and advance the RNC's national and grassroots development agenda nationwide.

Meanwhile, the newly sworn-in leaders have pledged to uphold the party's values and work together to advance its priorities and national progress. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.