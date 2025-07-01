Tanzania: U.S. Envoy Explores Investment Opportunities in Mtwara

1 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi in Mtwara

Mtwara — ACTING Ambassador of the United States of America to Tanzania, Mr Andrew Lentz, visited Mtwara Region yesterday for a one-day diplomatic mission aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and exploring investment opportunities.

Mr Lentz, who was accompanied by officers from the US Embassy in Tanzania, met with Mtwara Regional Commissioner, Colonel Patrick Sawala, for discussions on how the US and Mtwara Region can work together to attract foreign investments.

The talks also focused on promoting the region's economic strengths and development prospects. Briefing journalists about the visit, RC Sawala said the Acting Ambassador's mission also aimed to observe the progress made by Tanzania in various development sectors through diplomatic cooperation.

"The Acting US Ambassador visited Mtwara to witness first-hand the achievements Tanzania has recorded, especially in sectors linked to diplomatic and economic development," said Mr Sawala.

He further noted that Mr Lentz toured Mtwara Port to assess its transformation and role in regional economic growth, especially following major infrastructure upgrades.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has played a significant role in transforming Mtwara Port, which has now become a pillar of economic progress in the region," the RC said.

He added that under President Samia's leadership, the port has seen key improvements, including the construction of a new berth and the acquisition of modern equipment, all aimed at enhancing cargo handling capacity and improving operational efficiency.

On his part, Mtwara Port Manager, Mr Ferdinand Nyath, said the Acting US Ambassador visited various strategic areas within the port relevant to diplomatic and security concerns.

"These included security and protection zones, technological advancements in scanning systems, and customs and border control mechanisms," Mr Nyath explained.

He expressed his appreciation to the government for facilitating the ambassador's visit, noting that it demonstrated growing confidence in Mtwara's safety and port operations.

