Tanzania: Digital Tools Aid Out-of-Classroom Learning for Rural Students

Dar es Salaam — AS Tanzania continues to reform its education sector, digital solutions are increasingly bridging the gap for students unable to attend traditional classrooms--particularly those in rural areas and long-term hospital care.

One such innovation is Gala Education, a digital learning platform that is transforming access to education for marginalised learners.

Established in 2024 by Dr Erick Mgema, a lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, Gala Education and run by the tech company Gala Hub, offers online classes with a unique approach: each virtual class consists of 10 students guided by one teacher, and at least two of these students attend free of charge.

Unlike conventional elearning platforms, Gala Education embeds a charitable model into its structure.

Dr Mgema explained that the platform was inspired by the challenges faced by children who cannot attend school due to illness or remote location.

"It started as an online idea. I thought deeply about how to help children facing challenges that prevent them from attending physical classes," he said during an interview recently. What sets Gala Education apart is its commitment to reaching underserved communities.

The platform allows students with even basic mobile phones (nonsmartphones) to send text messages (SMS) and receive answers through artificial intelligence in either Kiswahili or English.

The company's signature outreach initiative, Purple Heart, symbolises compassion and targets children hospitalised for extended periods.

Gala Hub collaborates with the Paediatric Association of Tanzania (PAT) to ensure children in medical care can continue their studies without interruption.

Teachers who wish to join Gala Education must sign a contract agreeing to the model, which requires them to teach two students for free in every 10-student class.

The classes are live and run daily until midnight, rather than pre-recorded sessions. Gala Education uses a mix of proprietary and externally acquired AI technologies. The platform does not facilitate direct payment from student to teacher.

Instead, students select the subject, pay through a Tanzanian payment gateway, and 83 per cent of the fee goes to the teacher, while 17 per cent supports platform operations.

Remarkably, 70 per cent of Gala Hub's income is reinvested to support underprivileged learners. Teachers are vetted rigorously.

They must submit CVs and contact information, and if they miss three classes without valid reason, they are removed from the system, and students are refunded.

"We rely on government agencies to help verify the credibility of applicants, ensuring quality education aligned with Tanzanian curricula," Dr Mgema noted.

Dr Mgema encourages unemployed teachers to take advantage of the platform to earn income and enhance their digital teaching skills without being bound by conventional job schedules.

Looking ahead, Gala Education plans to expand to cover Quick Track (QT) secondary education within two years, and offer professional courses like CPA for accountants and law school prep online.

"Many Tanzanians study through foreign online institutions. It's time to promote quality local platforms. With a supportive regulatory environment, we can make this a reality," said Dr Mgema, who works alongside a small team of young Tanzanian ICT professionals.

He invites school owners to allow their teachers to join Gala Education to improve teaching quality across the country, adding that the platform complies fully with national laws including data protection, cybersecurity, and the revised 2023 Education and Training Policy.

Asked why he chose to register Gala Hub as a forprofit company instead of a charitable non-governmental organisation (NGO), Dr Mgema explained that he conducted research and found that companies often have more operational power to deliver sustainable community impact.

"Our aim isn't profit. It's about social responsibility. Being a company gives us flexibility and credibility," he said.

Gala Education even plans to set different pricing structures for students in urban versus rural areas, based on the learner's circumstances--an approach aimed at equity rather than uniformity.

Dr Theopista Masenge, President of the Paediatric Association of Tanzania (PAT), praised the innovation, stating that Gala Education arrives at the perfect time to protect the right to education for all children, regardless of their health.

"We're finalising an MoU to help roll out this system in national and regional hospitals in Dar es Salaam-- starting with Muhimbili (Upanga and Mloganzila), Temeke, Amana, and Mwananyamala," Dr Masenge said.

She emphasised that investing in online education for children in hospitals is also an investment in mental health and national progress.

"These children still have dreams, despite their illness. Technology can serve as the bridge to help them achieve those dreams," she said.

With ongoing support from the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration, digital innovations like Gala Education are rewriting the story of access to education in Tanzania.

"As someone who started teaching in primary schools before moving to university, I believe in uplifting those at the grassroots," Dr Mgema said.

"Education gave me a job, a wife, and dignity. I urge other youth to use their knowledge to change lives."