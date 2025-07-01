Rwanda Secures $66.7m to Boost Refugee, Host Community Development

Thousands of refugees and local residents in Rwanda will soon have greater access to schools, clinics, and jobs thanks to $66.7 million in new World Bank support. The funding will expand the government's Jya Mbere programme, which is designed to help displaced families rebuild their lives while easing pressure on host communities.

Approved Monday, June 30, by the World Bank Board of Executive Directors, the project will reach an estimated 380,000 people, including 115,000 refugees and 265,000 host community members across six districts in Rwanda.

Locally known as Jya Mbere II, meaning "to progress", the project builds on the achievements of first phase which demonstrated the potential of inclusive investments in infrastructure and livelihoods to improve outcomes for both displaced and host communities.

The project is supported by a $66.7 million financing package from the International Development Association (IDA), including $27.4 million from the Window for Host Communities and Refugees (WHR), a financing mechanism established by the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA). The financing mechanism is designed to support countries--especially low-income nations--that host large numbers of refugees to create medium- to long-term development opportunities for both the refugees and their host communities.

It aligns with the Government of Rwanda's strategy to promote refugee self-reliance while easing pressure on host communities.

With this support, the project will expand access to education, health care, water supply, roads, and market infrastructure, all built to national and climate-resilient standards. It is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs through labor-based public works and support to small enterprises, with specific targets in place to ensure meaningful participation by women and youth.

Investments under Jya Mbere II will include the rehabilitation of roads to improve market access in Gatsibo and Kirehe districts, as well as the construction and upgrading of schools and health facilities to reduce overcrowding and integrate refugees into national systems.

Marketplaces and production centers will be developed to strengthen local trade and employment, while a graduation program will support vulnerable households with training, productive assets, and access to savings and financial services.

"Jya Mbere II reflects Rwanda's leadership in delivering durable, inclusive solutions to displacement," said Mathew Stephens, the Lead Social Development Specialist.

"We are building services that support integration, jobs that create dignity, and systems that strengthen resilience."

As displacement situations become increasingly protracted, the project responds to the urgent need for development-focused solutions.

In Rwanda, most refugees reside in rural camps where poverty is widespread, economic opportunities are limited, and access to public services is constrained.

Jya Mbere II aims to tackle these challenges while leveraging the presence of refugees to support local economic growth and strengthen community resilience.

"Rwanda's development-focused approach to refugee management is setting a standard," said Sahr Kpundeh, the World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda.

"Phase II of this project moves beyond service access to deepening economic inclusion and climate resilience for thousands of families."

To help mitigate the effects of climate change, infrastructure investments will include flood mitigation systems, rainwater harvesting, and landslide protection measures in vulnerable areas such as Karongi, Nyamagabe, and Kirehe.

These interventions will strengthen resilience in communities already impacted by climate-related shocks.

The project will be implemented by the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), in collaboration with local governments, Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD), the Business Development Fund (BDF), and participating financial institutions. Refugee and host community members will also be engaged through participatory consultations and implementation processes.

Jya Mbere II is aligned with Rwanda's second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) and the upcoming Refugee Sustainable Graduation Strategy (2025-2030).

It also contributes to global commitments under the Global Compact on Refugees by supporting the inclusion of displaced populations in national development plans and systems.