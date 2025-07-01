Kenya: KRA Extends Tax Filing Deadline By One Day After System Downtime

30 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has extended the deadline for filing tax returns by one day, offering relief to thousands of Kenyans who were unable to access its iTax platform due to system downtime.

In a statement, KRA announced that taxpayers now have until midnight on July 1 to file their returns.

"The extension provides an opportunity for those who experienced challenges accessing the system to meet their tax obligations," the authority said.

The move comes as a reprieve for many Kenyans who had waited until the last minute to file their returns but were hindered by the technical glitch.

Under Kenyan law, all individuals--whether employed or unemployed--are required to file their annual tax returns by June 30. Failure to do so attracts a penalty of Sh2,000 or five percent of the tax due, whichever is higher.

