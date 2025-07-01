Nigeria: One Killed, Houses Burnt Over Farmland Dispute in Plateau

One person has been killed and several homes razed during a clash between members of two families over land dispute at Kopkopshe village, Tunkus district, Mikang Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau state.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday, with reports indicating that the warring parties have been at loggerheads for two years over who rightly inherited the farm from their parent.

Mr Nkat Joseph Lakai, media aide to the Chairman of Mikang LGA, Dr. Benard Soepding Alkali, confirmed the development on Tuesday, saying his principal had visited the affected community.

The media aide said: "The Executive Chairman of Mikang Local Government Council, Dr. Benard Soepding Alkali, has visited Kopkopshe village in Loham ward of Tunkus district to assess the level of damage caused over land dispute between two families, which resulted in one death and destruction of properties and houses."

According to Lakai, during the visit, Alkali condemned the outbreak of violence, describing it as unnecessary and unacceptable.

He said the chairman expressed his dismay over the conflict and assured the community that the government has taken prompt measures to prevent further escalation.

"It's shameful that while the government is committed to protecting our lands from external forces and land grabbers, we are also fighting and killing ourselves over land. This will frustrate government efforts, as when brothers fight over land, a stranger inherit," Lakai said.

He said Dr. Alkali extended condolences to the deceased family, urging them not to take the law into their hands, as the security agencies are carrying out investigations to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.