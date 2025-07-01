Sudan: Danab Commandos, Conduct Major Offensive Against Al-Shabaab in Lower Juba Region

1 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Badhadhe, Somalia — Somali government forces in the Jubaland administration, supported by elite Danab commandos, carried out a major military operation in several areas under the jurisdiction of Badhadhe district in the southern Lower Juba region, officials said Monday.

The planned operation targeted Al-Shabaab hideouts in remote bushland, with direct clashes erupting between the military and members of the extremist group, according to officers leading the offensive. The fighting reportedly lasted several hours and was met with strong resistance.

Video footage released by the military shows troops standing over abandoned militant positions, including makeshift trenches and bunkers, where they recovered weapons and other supplies allegedly used by the group.

In a statement, Somalia's federal government confirmed that at least 19 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed in the village of **Baqooqaha**, located approximately 13 kilometers west of Buula Xaaji. The government also acknowledged the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to five others from the combined Jubaland and Danab forces.

Jubaland authorities vowed to continue operations against Al-Shabaab until full security is restored across the Lower Juba region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.