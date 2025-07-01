Zimbabwe: Former Minister Mzembi Challenges Placement On Remand

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi, has launched another freedom bid, this time challenging his placement on remand.

Mzembi briefly appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei on Tuesday before he was remanded to July 9 for ruling on his application.

His lawyer, Killian Mandiki, intends to file written submissions before the State responds.

Following his arrest last month, Mzembi had his bail revoked by a Harare magistrate who trashed his application for cancellation of arrest warrants, ruling that he failed to report back on time when he got the opportunity.

Mandiki had told the court that the former minister was not in wilful default.

Mzembi said he was sick with a life-threatening condition and was hospitalised most of the time.

He also said he only decided to come back home after noticing that his health had improved.

But the magistrate said Mzembi was not sick to the extent that he could not attend court.

In revoking Mzembi's bail, the magistrate also noted that Mzembi was the campaigning manager for fellow former minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is currently exiled in South Africa.