Zimbabwe: MWOS Beat Highlanders to Retain Top Spot As Caps United Share Spoils With Green Fuel

MWOS FC retained their spot on top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) with a 1-0 win over Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium Sunday.

A late strike by Salif Cheya in the 87th minute was all Lloyd Mutasa's side needed to walk away with three points.

So important was the win for MWOS that it leapfrogged Simba Bhora, who played a 1-1 draw against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium Saturday.

MWOS is now on 37 points, one ahead of Simba Bhora who are second.

Meanwhile, at Rufaro Stadium Rodwell Dhlakama's Green Fuel held CAPS United to a nill all draw.

Sunday's match was the first for Dhlakama, who was appointed on Wednesday last week by the club.

For Dhlakama walking away with a point from Rufaro Stadium is confidence booster for his team which has been struggling for consistency before his arrival.

"For me its a massive result, the confidence of the boys had gone down after last week's heavy defeat to Triangle.

"So a draw against a big team like CAPS United will boost the morale," he said.

On the other end CAPS United coach Ian Bakala was not happy with the result as stating that his side did not play the way he had planned.

"We did not perform the way we wanted, but a point is much better looking at where we are.

"So, for now we just have to take this and focus on the coming game," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After Sunday's match CAPS United moved to position 11 on the log with 20 points, the same with Green Fuel who are on position 12.

In other league match played at Gibbo Stadium, Scottland FC recorded a 0-0 draw against relegation threatened Triangle FC.

The result saw Triangle FC leapfrogging Yadah to attain position 15 on the log with 17 points, nine ahead of bottom placed Kwekwe United.

Castle Lager Premeir Soccer League Results Matchday 18

Saturday

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Dynamos

FC Platinum 1-1 Simba Bhora

Ngezi Platinum 5-2 Kwekwe United

TelOne 0-0 Herentals

Yadah 1-0 Manica Diamonds

Bikita Minerals 1-0 Chicken Inn

Sunday

Highlanders 0-1 MWOS

CAPS United 0-0 Greenfuel

Triangle United 0-0 Scottland.