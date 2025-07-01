Zimbabwe: Police, Government Departments Partner to Develop Smart Electronic Traffic Management System to Reduce Road Carnage and Lawlessness

As government works towards reducing road lawlessness and carnage, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has partnered various government departments to develop a comprehensive Electronic Traffic Management System (ETMS).

Responding to questions raised by the Transport and Infrastructure Development Parliamentary Portfolio Committee members last week, Home Affairs Secretary, Ambassador Tayerera Faranisi said the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (ZINARA), Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) and Vehicle Examination Department (VED) were working towards a more extensive and and integrated approach for a fully functional smart Electronic Traffic Management System.

The new system, approved by Cabinet and to be initially be funded by Mutapa Investment Fund is being designed by TelOne and Harare Institute of Technology (HIT), and is expected in phases, to be implemented in Harare's 20 sites before being taken to Bulawayo with an initial 15 sites by end of year.

The system, once in place, will make road traffic offenders pay heavily in order to respect road regulations.

Ambassador Faranisi said the system will rack in US$400 million per year once fully functional.

"The smart policing rollout is being implemented in phases and will focus on two major cities ( Harare and Bulawayo).

"The ZRP will not totally disregard traditional ways of crime prevention and traffic enforcement. Night roadblocks and motorised patrols will continue to be carried out throughout the country including highways," said the Home Affairs secretary.

Among most targeted offenders are pirate taxis colloquially known as mushikashikas, commuter omnibuses and conventional buses, which are causing mayhem in the country's cities and towns resulting in fatal road accidents.

Also, the system will target members of the public who cross the streets without following road traffic lights (robots) or pedestrian crossings (jaywalking)

Jaywalking will attract a fine, according to Ambassador Faranisi.

"Due to the complexity of the system, the police cannot sorely rely on ZINARA or VID infrastructure.

"Currently, the ZRP is leveraging on ZINARA database to track vehicle owners whose vehicles are captured on cameras flouting road rules and regulations in Harare and Bulawayo Central Business Districts (CBD)," Faranisi told the committee chaired MP Tawanda Karikoga.