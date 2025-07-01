Zimbabwe: City to City - A Night of High Hopes, Bold Experiment Undermined By Chaos, Missed Cues

It was a huge gamble that the young turks of Zimbabwean music took.

They dared to walk an uncharted path, illuminating the mecca of Zimbabwean entertainment, the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

With the City to City concert, they dared to challenge themselves and stretch their limits without the traditional heavyweights.

It was a test of character for Freeman, Master H, Tammy Moyo, Killer T, Enzo Ishall, Nisha Ts and Chillmaster to stake a claim at the hard-to-fill HICC.

Nerves hit the organisers of the event when, four hours after the scheduled start, there was only a paltry crowd at the HICC.

The sparse crowd that had arrived earlier grew restless as artists performed later than planned.

Songstress Tammy Moyo brought energy and gave impetus to the show, performing her song Husiku Hwese with Mark Ngwazi and a surprise cameo by rising comedian Tinashe Fortune Manyowa for her duet Mamero with Silent Killer.

After Tammy's performance, Enzo Ishall took to the stage. In an apparent sign of a shake-up backstage, the schedule was changed last-minute, according to the original lineup, Enzo Ishall was supposed to close the show early Sunday morning.

Nasha Ts, who had been expected to perform earlier, was slotted in at midnight. The Zimdancehall musician appeared to have forced her way onstage, with faint sound, delays and technical mishap, frustrating Tinashe Mutarisi, who was visibly irritated and animated onstage.

The backstage politics, delays, and chaotic organisation marred the concert. However, gloss could not be taken way from Freeman, Master H, and Killer T, who delivered solid performances.

Once the performances got underway, numbers gradually grew at the HICC, a significant reason for the young musicians to hold their heads high as they dared to challenge their limits.