Tanzania: Mikumi to Install Cameras As Wildlife Deaths Soar

Morogoro — IN a bold conservation move, Mikumi National Park is set to install surveillance cameras at key entry points in response to the alarming rise in wildlife deaths caused by speeding vehicles.

The cameras will be placed at the Doma Village gate and Mikumi Town, where the main highway to Iringa cuts through the park, a 50-kilometre stretch infamous for frequent wildlife vehicle collisions.

Speaking at a press briefing over the weekend, Mikumi Chief Park Warden Commissioner Augustine Masesa revealed that an average of 400 animals die each year along this corridor, with nearly one fatality every day.

"This initiative aims to identify and penalise drivers who hit animals or exceed speed limits within the park," said Commissioner Masesa. "We've had enough of the reckless driving and illegal dumping that endangers our wildlife," he added.

The surveillance system is part of a broader conservation strategy requiring 2bn/- , with a feasibility study already completed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

ALSO READ: Zanzibar to host major African wildlife park

Masesa blamed the rising fatalities on careless driving and littering by tourists and locals, which attracts animals, especially monkeys, to the roadsides.

"The main highway through the park is a death trap for wildlife. Drivers ignore speed limits, and discarded waste lures animals into harm's way," he explained.

To address this, park rangers have increased patrols. Offenders are fined based on the species killed, with some vehicles impounded when drivers fail to pay.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For instance, hitting a giraffe can result in a fine of up to $20,000 (over 50m/-)," Masesa said, adding, "Drivers must ask themselves is it worth it? Just follow the rules when passing through the park." Park ecologist Peter Jacob, who has been tracking roadkill trends, confirmed the annual average of 400 wildlife deaths, noting significant seasonal fluctuations.

"During the dry season, animals are forced to cross roads in search of water. That's when we see 17 to 20 roadkill incidents per month. In the rainy season, the number drops to 7 to 15," he said.

"In 2021/2022, we recorded a record high of 482 wildlife deaths," he added.

Commissioner Masesa also praised the government's decision allowing national parks to retain 51 per cent of their revenue, empowering them to fund their own conservation priorities.

"We thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan's government for this progressive decision. It gives TANAPA the autonomy to act swiftly and decisively in protecting our wildlife," he concluded.