Tanzania: Mikumi to Open New SGR-Linked Gate to Boost Domestic Tourism

1 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Kilosa — MIKUMI National Park is set to inaugurate a new entrance gate in Kilosa District, strategically located to better serve tourists arriving via the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

This significant development is expected to dramatically reduce travel time and further invigorate domestic tourism.

Park Chief Warden Commissioner Augustine Masesa announced the plan recently, saying the gate will cut the journey from the SGR station to the park from 120 kilometres to just 19 kilometres.

"We're constructing a new gate just 19 kilometres from inside the park. This will serve visitors over 100 kilometres of road travel," he said.

Masesa noted the decision was driven by a sharp increase in local tourists using the SGR to visit Mikumi. By 2025, the park had registered 89,000 domestic visitors, surpassing 80,000 international tourists.

The project is part of the TANAPA strategy to improve access to parks and enhance the visitor experience by capitalising on modern infrastructure such as the SGR.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.