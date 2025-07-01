Africa: Somalia Independence Day Message From the Chairperson of the African Union Commission

1 July 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of their independence.

The Chairperson recalled that this historic day stands as a proud testament to the unity, resilience, and determination of the Somali people, who on 1 July 1960 came together in pursuit of sovereignty, dignity, and self-determination. The journey since has been marked by courage, perseverance, and a commitment to building a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous Somalia.

"As you commemorate this important milestone, I pay tribute to the generations of Somalis whose sacrifices made this day possible. I reaffirm the African Union's enduring solidarity with Somalia as you continue to advance your national priorities," said the Chairperson.

May this Independence Day renew the spirit of unity among the Somali people and inspire a new generation to carry forward the legacy of those whose vision and bravery secured independence.

Happy Independence Day to the Federal Republic of Somalia.

