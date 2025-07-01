Africa: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Groups and Fixtures Analysed Group-By-Group

The stage is set for yet another unforgettable edition of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, as Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda prepare to jointly host the tournament for the first time in history.

This triple-hosting not only marks a milestone for the competition but also serves as a dress rehearsal for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027, which will also be held across the three East African nations.

A total of 19 teams will compete for the continental crown, including defending champions Senegal, two-time winners Morocco and DR Congo, as well as powerhouses Nigeria, Algeria, and Zambia.

CAFOnline gives an analysis of the group stages of the much-anticipated competition set to run between 02 - 30 August 2025.

Group A: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

Group A is arguably the toughest group of the tournament, featuring three continental heavyweights.

Hosts Kenya will have to be at their absolute best to compete with former champions Morocco and DR Congo, who have lifted the title twice.

Zambia, known for their attacking flair, add another dangerous contender. Angola, with their physical and disciplined style, have a history of upsetting bigger names and could disrupt the group's expected order. For Kenya, playing at home might offer a crucial edge, but they'll need to hit the ground running to survive a group where every point will be fiercely contested.

Group B: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic

Tanzania leads this group with the advantage of home support in Dar es Salaam, but they'll face stiff competition. Burkina Faso brings tournament experience and tactical discipline, while Mauritania has made steady progress in recent years and will be eager to showcase their growth. Madagascar, surprise quarter-finalists at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2019, have shown they can rise to big occasions and will fancy their chances of advancing.

Debutants Central African Republic are the unknown quantity -- they could struggle or spring surprises, especially if underestimated. Group B promises unpredictable results and tight battles for the top two spots.

Group C: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, Algeria, South Africa

Kampala will host one of the most intriguing groups. Co-host Uganda has made significant strides in recent years and will be aiming for a deep run on home soil, relying on a passionate fan base. Algeria's pedigree as former AFCON champions and their physical, high-intensity play makes them one of the favourites. Guinea, known for producing technically gifted players, will be dangerous opponents if they can convert their potential into consistent performances.

Niger has experience at the competition and often play with a compact defensive approach that frustrates opponents.

South Africa, with a strong squad of domestic-based stars, are determined to go beyond their previous CHAN performances and make a statement, but consistency will be key.

Group D: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

Though the smallest group, Group D packs quality. Defending champions Senegal will enter as favourites with their solid defensive structure and quick transitions. Nigeria's CHAN teams have historically been competitive, and with the local league brimming with talent, they'll be confident of challenging for the top spot.

Congo's physicality and direct style make them a tough opponent for any side, while Sudan has a history of overachieving at CHAN and will aim to rekindle that magic. With only four teams, every match becomes a high-stakes affair, and a single slip could cost a place in the quarter-finals.

Fixtures To Watch

The tournament will kick off on Saturday, 2 August 2025, with Tanzania hosting Burkina Faso at Dar es Salaam's Benjamin Mkapa Stadium at 20h00 local time (17h00 GMT).

Sunday, 3 August, will see Nairobi come alive with two fixtures: Kenya faces DR Congo at 15h00 local time (12h00 GMT) at Moi International Sports Centre.

Morocco meets Angola at 18h00 local time (15h00 GMT) at Nyayo Stadium. Later that evening, Madagascar will play Mauritania back in Dar es Salaam at 20h00 (17h00 GMT).

The action shifts to Kampala on Monday, 4 August, where Uganda will meet Algeria at 20h00 local time (17h00 GMT), preceded by Niger vs. Guinea at 17h00 local time (14h00 GMT) -- both at Mandela Stadium.

The Third-Place Playoff is scheduled for Friday, 29 August in Kampala at 18h00 local time (15h00 GMT). The grand final will take place in Nairobi's Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday, 30 August 2025, with kick-off set for 18h00 local time (15h00 GMT).

As anticipation builds, fans across Africa and beyond can look forward to a month of thrilling football as CHAN 2024 showcases the best talent from domestic leagues across the continent.