Liberia: 'Stop Shielding Criminals in Politics'

The Movement for the Tenets of Democracy in Liberia (MTDL), USA Chapter, has called on Liberians at home and abroad to rally behind the government's efforts in combating financial crimes and other criminal offenses involving former and current public officials.

Dr. Moses Kulo, Chairman of MTDL, said Liberia's progress is being severely hampered by the entanglement of politics and crime, particularly financial malfeasance, which he described as a major impediment to the country's economic development, institutional stability, and global standing.

"Liberians must resist aligning themselves with individuals accused of financial or criminal misconduct who cry 'political witch hunt' to avoid accountability," Dr. Kulo asserted. "This narrative undermines due process and weakens the integrity of Liberia's legal institutions."

Dr. Kulo specifically pointed to three pressing cases that the MTDL believes require immediate and decisive government action: The Arson Attack on the Capitol Building, the MTDL called for the thorough investigation and prosecution of former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and others allegedly linked to the burning of the Capitol Building in Monrovia, describing it as a grave offense that strikes at the heart of national governance, Financial Crimes Involving Former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah: Dr. Kulo emphasized the need for accountability in high-profile corruption cases, including financial improprieties allegedly involving former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah, and Legislative Audit: The group called for an immediate and comprehensive audit of the Liberian Senate and House of Representatives, stressing that transparency in the legislature is vital to restoring public trust.

The MTDL cautioned talk show hosts, political commentators, and interest groups against interfering with ongoing or future investigations, urging that such cases be adjudicated in courts, not public opinion.

"Allowing the legal system to function independently is essential," Dr. Kulo said. "No one should be above the law, and those involved must defend themselves legally, not politically."

The MTDL further stressed the need to strengthen Liberia's rule of law, transparency, and accountability mechanisms to reassure the international community and development partners of the nation's commitment to integrity and good governance.

"We need honest, credible public officials," Dr. Kulo added, "if we are to improve the lives of the Liberian people and regain global trust."

The Movement reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for democratic values, accountability, and institutional reform in Liberia.