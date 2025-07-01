Sudan: Insecurity and Lack of Services Worsen the Situation in the Capital - Teachers Disagree in the Reopening of Schools

1 July 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Khartoum — Most areas of Khartoum are without electricity and water, exacerbating the country's already precarious security situation and the lack of other services such as internet and telecommunications.

Recently, the humanitarian organization LIZENFO raised the alarm which reported that a large number of people in the Sudanese capital have been forced to return to displacement areas, with the exception of areas of Omdurman. According to the director of the organization, several civilians from Khartoum have returned to the United States after facing great difficulties during the conflict in the capital.

Against a backdrop of general insecurity, the Sudanese Teachers' Committee has voiced its disagreement with a decision by the Khartoum state government's decision to reopen schools, saying that the move ignores the deteriorating security, health, and economic reality, and post a direct threat to the lives of education workers and their families. Furthermore, telecommunications networks are fluctuating, and the internet is not available most of the time. The teachers pointed out that they are forced to charge their phones, at great expense, at shops that rely on solar energy, and warned of a terrible deterioration in the humanitarian situation, and the high cost of food.

Furthermore, civilians in the south and west of Khartoum are being detained and taken to unknown locations without giving reasons. Most neighborhood markets remain closed, and the public are forced to go to the central market, in addition to traveling long distances to get drinking water.

